Heavy Rainfall: India Meteorological Department issues ‘orange alert ‘in 11 districts in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alert in 11 districts in Kerala. An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall from 6 cm to 20 cm.

The alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts on October 20. The agency also issued an orange alert in 12 districts -Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad- on October 21.

Kerala had witnessed extremely heavy rainfall and landslides on October 15 and 16 in which 24 people lost their lives. Meanwhile, several dams in the state were opened to release the excess water. As per government data, a total of 78 dams including four major dams- Idukki, Idamalayar, Pamba, and Kakki- were opened on Tuesday.