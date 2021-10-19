Opening date and ticket rates of Ain Dubai announced

Dubai: The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel. Ain Dubai will be opened to public from October 21. The observation wheel situated in Bluewaters Island is over 250 metres high.

It has 48 cabins and each cabin has a capacity of 10 people. Cabins are split into three main categories: Observation Cabins, Social Cabins and Private Cabins.

One rotation of the wheel takes about 38 minutes. Tickets for adults are priced at Dh130, and Dh100 for children aged between 3 and 12 years. Tickets are now available on the Ain Dubai website – www.aindubai.com.