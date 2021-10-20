Boat capsizes in river, 10 missing

Lakhimpur: At least 10 people were missing as a boat capsized in the Ghaghara River near Mirzapur village in Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The local authorities rushed to the spot and rescue operation is going on.

Also Read: 7-year-old boy rescued from kidnapper in Delhi; accused arrested

’10 people went missing after a boat capsized in Ghaghara River. Officers were present on the spot. Divers are searching for missing persons’, said local police official to news agency ANI.

More details awaited.