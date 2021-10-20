Smartphone users’ alert! Remove these apps otherwise you will be a victim of cyber fraud

New Delhi: Sophos security researchers, a cyber security agency has warned iPhone users that cybercriminal are making use of dating apps like Tinder and Bumble to defraud iPhone users of their Bitcoin currency and also steal their personal data.

As per the agency, cyber frauds are entails duping a person and attempting to persuade them to install questionable apps that could compromise their data.

‘Once they’ve made contact with a target, the attackers suggest continuing the conversation on a messaging platform. They then try to persuade the target to install and invest in a fake cryptocurrency trading app’, said Jagdeesh Chandraiah, senior threat researcher, Sophos.

So the agency said that users must only trade in verified cryptocurrency sites and also must use crypto apps downloaded via Apple App Store. Social media dating apps must not be used for cryptocurrency trading.