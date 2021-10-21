‘BJP is spreading hate even in Jammu to win elections in UP’: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah accused that the BJP is spreading hate even in Jammu and Kashmir to win the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The former Jammu and Kashmir CM said that ‘hate’ is used as weapon to win elections. He also warned that if it continues then the country will be disintegrated soon.

‘We have to fight communalism. We have to bring down the wall of hatred being created between Hindus and Muslims. We have to end this hatred. Without this, neither India survives nor this state. If we have to save India, we have to put an end to this hate’, said the senior leader.

He also claimed that the National Conference (NC) will save Jammu and Kashmir from disintegration. He said that Jammu is the gateway to Kashmir and Kashmir is the gateway to Ladakh. He alleged that the BJP has made Jammu and Kashmir a hell instead of a paradise.