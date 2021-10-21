Forex Market: Indian rupee edges higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the US dollar for the second day in a row. The decline in crude oil prices has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.86 against the dollar. Then it inched higher to reach at 74.85, registering a rise of 3 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian currency settled at a nearly two-week high of 74.88 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s performance against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.01% 93.56. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian share market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,843.09 crore.