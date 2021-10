Indian Railways cancels 16 trains: Here is the full list

New Delhi: The South Eastern Railway (SER) zone has cancelled 16 trains on the routes between Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. The trains were cancelled due to low occupancy.

CHECK FULL LIST HERE:

– 18633 Ranchi-Patna AC Express

– 18634 Patna-Ranchi AC Express

– 12865 Howrah-Purulia Express

– 12866 Purulia-Howrah Express

– 22875 Kharagpur-Purulia Intercity Express

– 22876 Purulia-Kharagpur Intercity Express

– 22886 Tata-Lokmanya Tilak Antyodaya Express

– 22885 Lokmanya Tilak-Tata Antyodaya Express

– 22861 Shalimar – Adra Rajyarani Express

– 22862 Adra – Shalimar Rajyarani Express

– 18113 Tata-Ranchi Intercity

– 18114 Ranchi-Tata Intercity

– 22821 Jhargram – Purulia Birsa Munda Express

– 22822 Purulia – Jhargram Birsa Munda Express

– 68643 Kharagpur-Hijli EMU Passenger

– 68644 Hijli-Kharagpur EMU Passenger

Also Read: Route for small, light vehicles to Badrinath Dham opens

Earlier the South-Central Railway Zone had converted a few Express Trains to Superfast Express and 22 passenger trains to Express trains. The SCR has increased the average speed of 673 trains out of the total 872 trains under it.