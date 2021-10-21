Shah Rukh Khan meets son Aryan Khan in Mumbai jail

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, on October 3 in the Mumbai cruise narcotics bust case. The superstar finally met his son at Arthur Road jail today after 18 days of waiting.

A special Mumbai court denied Aryan Khan bail on Wednesday. SRK arrived at Arthur Road jail the next morning, where his son has been held since October 8.

According to sources, the 18-minute meeting between SRK and Aryan was emotional. Only 20 minutes of interaction was allowed between the father and son. They have only spoken via video call before today’s meeting. Shah Rukh Khan saw Aryan in the presence of two jail guards. They communicated by intercom, separated by a grill and a glass wall. A glass wall has been erected due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

As per jail insiders, SRK asked Aryan if he was eating adequately and the 23-year-old responded that he doesn’t like jail food. Following that, SRK asked the jail officials if they could send Aryan home-cooked food. The actor was then told that he needed to seek authorization from the court in order to do so.

As he walked out of Arthur Road jail after meeting his kid, King Khan greeted his admirers with folded hands. The gesture was captured on camera, which has now gone viral.