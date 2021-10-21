Trainee IAS officer, former MLA’s son booked for raping woman

Hyderabad: A trainee IAS officer, who is the son of a former MLA of Telangana, has been charged with a rape case for allegedly cheating and raping a woman after promising to marry her.

According to the victim, Mrugender Lal Banoth, presently undergoing IAS training at Madurai district collectorate and son of Madan Lal Banoth, former MLA from Wyra constituency, approached her and introduced himself on September 23, 2019. He told her that he was selected for IPS and expressed his love for her, following which they fell into a relationship.

In a complaint filed with the police, the woman alleged that the trainee officer, presently undergoing training at Madurai District Collectorate in Tamil Nadu, raped her on different occasions since 2019. She claimed that he blackmailed and threatened to call off the marriage if she does not fulfill his sexual desires. Following the complaint, a case was registered on September 27 under relevant sections of IPC against the trainee officer and also against his father for abetting the crime.

Also read: ‘Anti-Hindu actors’: BJP MP objects Amir Khan ad claiming that it creates unrest among Hindus

‘The IAS trainee officer and the woman were in a relationship earlier. He had told her that he will marry her but later stopped responding to her as it seems he wanted to marry someone else. Now the woman has complained that on the pretext of marriage he raped her and based on the complaint a case was registered,’ a senior police official said. He added that further investigation on the case is underway.