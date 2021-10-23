China passes legislation to cut homework stress on students.

The Chinese official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday that China has enacted an education law aimed at reducing the ‘twin burdens’ of homework and off-site tutoring in core subjects.

This year, Beijing has taken a more assertive paternalistic stance, tackling everything from children’s addiction to online games, which is considered a sort of ‘spiritual opium,’ to blind devotion of internet celebrities.

On Monday, China’s parliament said that it would propose legislation punishing parents whose young children engage in ‘very poor behaviour’ or commit crimes.

The new law, which has not yet been published in its entirety, makes local governments responsible for reducing the twin pressures and asks parents to schedule their children’s time to account for reasonable rest and exercise, reducing pressure and avoiding overuse of the internet, the news agency reported.

The education ministry has recently reduced minors’ gaming hours, allowing them to play online for one hour only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Concerned about the tremendous academic strain on overburdened youngsters, it has also reduced homework and outlawed after-school tutoring for main subjects during weekends and holidays.