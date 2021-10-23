NEWS

PM Modi changes his Twitter profile pic to mark India’s 100-crore Covid-19 vaccine doses

Oct 23, 2021, 09:44 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi updated his Twitter profile image on Friday to commemorate India’s historic feat of providing over 100 million COVID-19 vaccines. ‘Congratulations India-100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered,’ the profile picture of PM Modi read.

On Thursday morning, India reached the milestone of giving 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses. Several foreign leaders praised India for its accomplishment. PM Modi thanked COVID-19 vaccine makers, healthcare workers and all those participating in the immunisation effort on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recorded 15,786 new COVID-19 infections and 231 fatalities in the previous 24 hours. So far, 100.59 crore vaccine doses have been provided as part of the countrywide COVID-19 immunisation campaign.

