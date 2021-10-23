PM Modi changes his Twitter profile pic to mark India’s 100-crore Covid-19 vaccine doses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi updated his Twitter profile image on Friday to commemorate India’s historic feat of providing over 100 million COVID-19 vaccines. ‘Congratulations India-100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered,’ the profile picture of PM Modi read.

On Thursday morning, India reached the milestone of giving 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses. Several foreign leaders praised India for its accomplishment. PM Modi thanked COVID-19 vaccine makers, healthcare workers and all those participating in the immunisation effort on Thursday.

India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

Meanwhile, India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recorded 15,786 new COVID-19 infections and 231 fatalities in the previous 24 hours. So far, 100.59 crore vaccine doses have been provided as part of the countrywide COVID-19 immunisation campaign.