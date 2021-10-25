Ananya Panday skips NCB questioning due to personal reasons: Reports

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) found WhatsApp messages between actress Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan after the latter’s detention in the drugs-on-cruise case. Panday had been interrogated by the anti-drug agency for two days. A new summons was issued for her after the bureau expressed dissatisfaction with her replies.

Panday was scheduled to appear at the NCB office today, for further questioning. However, she has opted out due to her personal obligations and has sought a new date from NCB. The agency has agreed to give her a new summons for another date.

Earlier, during the interrogation, the starkid said that she never had drugs and was playing around with Aryan Khan on WhatsApp. Ananya’s laptop and phone were confiscated by the NCB on Thursday.