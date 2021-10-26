Congress MLA’s son held on rape case; sent to 1-day police remand

Indore: Karan Morwal, son of a Congress MLA Murli Morwal from Madhya Pradesh, was charged on a rape case, and was sent on a one-day police remand by the District Court in Indore. Earlier today, he was arrested after remaining absconding for six months to evade his arrest.

A woman had filed a police complaint that Karan Morwal sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage, in April this year. The police had declared a reward amount of Rs 25,000 in an attempt to nab him. On the basis of intelligence inputs acquired by the police, a team of Crime Branch reached Ujjain in search of Karan, from where he was tracked to a location near Maksi Road. After spotting his car on the basis of the number plate, he was arrested, said Jyoti Sharma, in charge of Mahila Police Station.

Sharma added that it was a joint operation conducted by the Indore Women Police Station and Crime Branch. Karan is a son of Congress MLA Murli Morwal who represents Badnagar constituency in Ujjain district.