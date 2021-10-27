Assembly Polls: Mamata to begin 3-day Goa visit tomorrow

Panaji: Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive in Goa tomorrow, for a three-day visit to the state ahead of assembly elections scheduled early next year. This is notably her maiden visit to the coastal state, where the Trinamool has decided to contest the upcoming assembly elections due in February 2022

“The West Bengal chief minister is scheduled to arrive in Goa around 5.30 pm on October 28. During her visit, (Ms) Banerjee will meet intellectuals, thinkers, professionals and others, a Trinamool spokesperson said on Wednesday. He added that Ms Banerjee will leave Goa on October 30 morning. The party did not share the party chief’s detailed programme schedule in Goa with the media.

Preveious week, Ms Banerjee had urged political parties, organisations and individuals to join her party in defeating the Goa’s ruling party BJP and its ‘divisive agenda’. Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee had swept the West Bengal legislative Assembly elections earlier this year, has already announced its decision to contest the upcoming Goa polls.