Euler Motors launch HiLoad electric 3-wheeler in India

New Delhi: Delhi-based electric vehicle start-up, Euler Motors has launched their first cargo three-wheeler – Euler HiLoad EV. The electric three-wheeler is offered in four variants – PV, DV, HD and FB. It is available in two payload options – 655 kg and 688 kg, with a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 1,413 kg.

The vehicle is priced at Rs 3,49,999. The pre-booking of HiLoad is open across India. The vehicle will be delivered from January 15, 2022. The company claimed that it had already received 2500 orders from several eCommerce giants, including BigBasket, Flipkart, Udaan, Hyperlocal and a few B2B delivery players.

The three-wheeler has a 12.4 kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack. It churns out a max power output of up to 10.96 kW or 14.7 bhp, and a peak torque of up to 88.5 Nm. The battery is rated with a certified range of 151 km on a single charge. The electric three-wheeler can attain a maximum speed of up to 42 kmph.

The Euler HiLoad gets three charging variants – home or on-board chargers provided with the vehicles, lightning chargers that can give 50 Km charge in 15 minutes and Charge on Wheels for breakdown. Euler Motors already manages a network of 200+ charging infrastructure in Delhi NCR to support electric vehicles on the ground.