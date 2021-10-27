US expresses concern over Turkey’s potential F-16 purchase.

Democratic and Republican legislators in the United States advised President Joe Biden’s government not to supply F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, claiming that any such shipments would be blocked by Congress.

Eleven members of the House of Representatives wrote to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, expressing ‘deep worry’ over rumours that Turkey may buy 40 new Lockheed Martin F-16s and 80 F-16 modification kits.

The lawmakers wrote that they could not afford to compromise their national security by sending American made aircrafts to an ally that continued to behave like an adversary, referring to Turkey’s President (Tayyip) Erdogan’s announcement that Turkey would purchase an additional tranche of Russian S-400 missile defence systems, made in September.

Turkey had asked the United States to provide Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets and roughly 80 upgrading kits for its existing fighter planes, Reuters reported earlier this month.