Delhi SI trapped while taking bribe; Rs 1.12 Cr recovered during raid

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Bhojraj Singh while allegedly taking bribe, on a trap laid by the agency, on Wednesday. The CBI has recovered Rs. 1.12 crore in cash during searches conducted at his residence, officials said on Thursday.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered over Rs. 5.47 lakh in cash while searching his car and another Rs. 1.07 crore was also recovered in cash, from his residence. ‘A case was registered against sub-Inspector, police station, Maidan Garhi, Delhi, on a complaint in which it was alleged that he had demanded initially a bribe amount of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant. The accused further demanded another 2 lakh on October 27, 2021’, the CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

Joshi added that the arrested accused will be produced before the court in Delhi on Thursday. Bhojraj was arrested from a mall in the Saket area of the national capital, Delhi Police said.