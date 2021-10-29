Alcohol sale banned in Bengaluru till Oct 31 after Puneeth Rajkumar’s death

Bengaluru: Puneeth Rajkumar, the son of Kannada film legend Rajkumar, died of a heart attack on Friday at the age of 46. As a result, security has been enhanced in Karnataka.

To manage the situation, security has been beefed up across the state, including in the state capital, Bengaluru. Kannada film production has come to a halt and all movie shows in the state have been cancelled. The Kannada Power Star’s last rites will be conducted on Saturday after his elder daughter Vanditha returns from the US.

As a result of such tense and trying circumstances for the eastern state, Bengaluru commissionerate police chief Kamal Pant has banned sale of alcohol with immediate effect in Bengaluru commissionerate limits. In accordance with the order dated October 29, the ban will remain in effect until October 31 midnight, during which time liquor will not be sold in bars, restaurants, or wine shops.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s mortal remains were brought from the hospital to his home. His body will be kept at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru after 6.30 p.m. until Saturday night. The actor’s last rites will be performed with government honors, according to Karnataka Revenue Minister R. Ashok.

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Chief Minister, appealed for peace and adherence to law and order. ‘Puneeth’s last rites will be held as per wishes of the family at their choice of place. We all should pay respects peacefully,’ he said. In addition, Chief Minister Bommai has cancelled all his Friday and Saturday activities.