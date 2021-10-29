Shah Rukh Khan poses with team of lawyers after son Aryan gets bail

Shah Rukh Khan posed with the team of lawyers defending Aryan Khan’s bail in the drugs-on-cruise case on Thursday. The snapshot was initially shared by the law company, and it features Shah Rukh Khan, Amit Desai, counsel Satish Maneshinde, and the rest of the legal team. Mukul Rohatgi, the former attorney general and senior lawyer who was brought in to argue the case after it was sent to the Bombay high court is not visible in the shot. This is SRK’s first photo since his son Aryan Khan was released from jail after more than three weeks in custody.

Satish Maneshinde, who represented Rhea Chakraborty in the narcotics case involving Sushant Singh Rajput’s murder, was initially representing Aryan Khan. Later, veteran counsel Amit Desai began making arguments in court on behalf of Aryan. Mukul Rohatgi was brought in when the case was taken to the Bombay high court.

‘Aryan Khan has ultimately been released on bail by Bombay HC. No possession, no evidence, no consumption, no conspiracy, right from the first moment when he was detained on Oct 2! Satyameva Jayate!’ the legal team said.

Aryan Khan’s legal team has insisted from the start that he was not in possession of drugs when he was detained on the cruise. His defence team informed the High Court that the Narcotics Control Bureau’s claims were based on misconstrued WhatsApp exchanges. Amit Desai further stated in court that some of these conversations may have done when he was living abroad, where many drugs are illegal.