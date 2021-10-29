State government eases Covid-19 restrictions, night curfew relaxed

Kolkata: The West Bengal government extended the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions till November 30. The government also announced several relaxations in the curbs. The decision was taken considering the upcoming festival season.

As per the revised guidelines, local trains will be allowed to operate at 50% seating capacity from Sunday. It also allowed movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm to 5 am from November 2 to 5 for Kali Puja festivities. The government granted similar relaxations for Chhat Puja on November 10 and 11.

Cinema halls, theatre halls, auditoriums, shopping malls, markets, spa, gyms will be allowed to function at 70% capacity from October 31, but not beyond 11 pm. Schools for Classes 9 to 12, colleges and universities will open from November 16, following standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.