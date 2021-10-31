A, E, L, X: Couple names their 11 children using variations of four letters

There has been a stir after a Belgian couple named their 11 children using different variations of the same four alphabets – A, E, L, and X. Gwenny Blanckaert and Marino Vaneeno named their children – Alex (13), Axel (12), Xela (11), Lexa (10), Xael (9), Xeal (8), Exla (5), Leax (4), Xale (2), Elax (1) and Alxe (6 months). There are seven girls and four boys in the family, and they are expecting a 12th baby – a boy – in April next year.

According to Gwenny, 32, they started the tradition after they had their second child. Her eldest son is named Alex after Marino’s stepfather because he thought it was a beautiful name, she told HLN, a Dutch news portal. ‘The name of our second son became Axel and after that, we started puzzling. We realized that they were the same letters, so we decided to continue like this,’ she was quoted as saying. After giving birth to their ninth child, Xale, Gwenny and Marino announced they planned to have more children, according to HLN.

They were ‘over the moon’ about the birth of their son. ‘It will be a boy. That will bring the final score to 7-5. Seven girls and five boys,’ Gwynne said. Gwenny Blanckaert and Marino said they intend to have no more than 12 children, but the four letters allegedly allow for 24 more different names. The couple had set their sights on 12 children, they said. ‘We will stick with that. Our family is complete the day we sit around the table with twelve children,’ she said.