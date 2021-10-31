Simple tips to stay fit on this Diwali

Diwali is approaching, and if we want to fully involve ourselves in all the festivities our eating habits too should be carefully undertaken. However, with a little forethought, we can avoid burdening out digestive system.

Rujuta Diwekar, a celebrity nutritionist, has released a series of films ahead of Diwali to help individuals who are worried about weight gain or health problems during the festive season. ‘One of the challenges you may have during Diwali is late nights. A few late nights in your year are not going to make you fat. What makes us fat is what we are doing for the entire year,’ says Diwekar.

However it comes to ‘recency bias,’ she notes that we typically blame late nights during festivals or special occasions like Diwali for flare-ups of acidity, bloating, sugar cravings, insomnia, irritability, obesity, and hormone difficulties, when in reality, one should be cautious all year.

Eat normally

According to Diwekar, many people skip meals or eat little throughout the day in preparation for late-night feasts so that they can eat guilt-free afterwards. She, on the other hand, refutes this theory.

Compensation is a falsehood that the weight loss industry has repeatedly told you. There is no way to make up for bad behaviour. If you don’t eat enough throughout the day, you’ll overeat at night. If you over-exercise, it will contribute to nighttime overeating. On the other hand, late-night eating might cause bloating, acidity, and irritability.

Eat banana or curd rice before late night dinner

You can take a banana, a prebiotic, before you go out if it’s not going to be a particularly wild night and it’ll just be a sit-down supper, according to Diwekar. ‘If it is going to be a meal where you are going out to a restaurant and also having a couple of drinks, then you should have dahi rice, a combination of prebiotic and Probiotic,’ says the nutritionist.

Pick your meal wisely

Diwekar advises limiting yourself to just a couple of starts from the seemingly unlimited alternatives. She claims that choosing only one cuisine – and no more than three products from that cuisine – will benefit us, even if we are spoiled for choice.

Read also: ‘Cutest ghost!’: Hardik, Natasa share adorable clicks of their son in Halloween dress

Pick Diwali specific dessert

According to the nutritionist, eating a Diwali-specific dessert is preferable to eating a random mithai like chocolate, cookie, or cake that is available all year.

Rub ghee on your feet, have a glass of water

When you go home from your late-night dinner, Diwekar recommends rubbing a little ghee on your feet to assist relieve gas and bloating while also ensuring a good night’s sleep to help you unwind. Warm water is essential for soothing your voice chords, which may become strained from all of the talking you’ll do when catching up with pals after a long time.

Last but not the least…

Diwekar advises to put phones aside and avoid the impulse to browse through all of the party images. This could make your late night a little longer.