India reports lowest daily Covid cases in 260 days

New Delhi: India has reported 10,423 new Covid-19 cases along with 443 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is lowest number of daily cases reported in the last 259 days. 15,021 people also recovered in the last 24 hours.

The overall infection tally is at 34,296,237. The death toll now stands at 4,58,880. The number of total recoveries now stood at 3,36,83,581 and the recovery rate is at 98.20%. At present, there are 1,53,776 active cases in the country. Active cases account for 0.45% of total cases and this is the lowest since March 2020.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also updated that in the last 24 hours around 5,239,444 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered. Thus, the vaccination coverage has crossed 1.06 billion.