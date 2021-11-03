Death toll surge to 22 in building collapse

Lagos: The death toll from a high-rise building collapse in Nigeria has surged to 21. The rescue team recovered two bodies from the debris. 9 People were rescued too. But it is suspected that dozens of others are still trapped under the debris.

The 21-storey under construction building collapsed on Monday in Lagos city. Authorities had arrested the owner of the property. The authorities claimed that his building permit only allowed for a 15-story building.

The Lagos state government has set up an independent panel to determine the cause of the accident and whether the project developers had fully complied with building laws. The panel also is to examine whether there were any lapses by state regulators in overseeing the project.

Building collapses are common in Lagos and Nigeria. Substandard materials, negligence and a lack of enforcement of construction norms are major problems. Two other smaller buildings in Lagos also collapsed on Tuesday following heavy rains. No one was killed in the accident.