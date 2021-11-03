‘We don’t negotiate with terrorists’: Teacher suspended for saying this!

Earlier this month, an American math teacher was suspended after being accused of saying, “We do not negotiate with terrorists’, in response to a query from an Arab-Muslim student. As reported by CNN, the alleged incident occurred at Ridgefield Memorial High School in New Jersey when Mohammed Zubi, 17, asked the teaching assistant if the class could have more time to do an assignment.

He responded by saying, ‘we don’t negotiate with terrorists, so I looked around in shock. There were people laughing, and there were other people in shock, and I turned around and asked my friend, Did he really just say that?’ and she said yes,’ Mohammed Zubi told WABC-TV. ‘I don’t want to see anyone, and I’ve been in my room all day – don’t want to see my friends, especially after what that teacher said to me,’ he added.

In a statement, the Ridgefield School District stated that it would pursue any and all legal measures to combat it. The Executive Director of the Council on American Islamic Relations’ New Jersey chapter, Selaedin Maksut, asked for a transparent inquiry in a statement on October 22. Additionally, the advocacy organization provided teachers and employees with anti-Islamophobia training.