Abu Dhabi launches free bus service to tourist hotspots

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) in Abu Dhabi launched free bus service to transport tourists to Abu Dhabi’s top hotels and tourist attractions. The bus service named ‘Visit Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus’ covers 18 stops on two key routes. They cover nine hotels, nine leisure hotspots and two Expo 2020 bus stops in Abu Dhabi.

The buses will cover Yas Island, Jubail Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi town centre and Grand Canal. At present, 11 buses are launched. Residents and tourists can get free access to the bus service as they book their hotel stay or admission tickets for any Abu Dhabi attractions using the Visit Abu Dhabi online booking platform. Once booked, they will receive a voucher with a QR code that allows them to access the shuttle bus online platform, register their details, view the closest shuttle bus station and track the buses.