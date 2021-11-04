Do you want stronger, shinier and smoother hair? Include these seeds in your daily diet

Isn’t hair one of the most valuable assets we have? The thicker the hair, the more confident one feels. However, in our polluted world and amidst our busy lives, taking care of our hair is one of the many things we rarely have time to do. We barely even notice what we eat. This is a real problem. We only pay attention to what product we use, but not what we consume.

A balanced diet not only prevents hair loss but also encourages hair growth. Applying cosmetics won’t give the results unless you are also giving yourself the correct nutrients and minerals. Vitamins, proteins and fatty acids may all be found in vegetables and fruits, but seeds can help to supplement your diet. Seeds can be eaten raw or cooked, depending on the food consumed.

Flax Seeds

Flax seeds are high in omega 3 fatty acids and have a high fibre content. They help to strengthen the scalp and minimise hair loss. Protein, magnesium, phosphorus and zinc are all abundant in them.

Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds, often known as ’til,’ come in black or white varieties and are high in vitamins, minerals and fatty acids. They boost hair development and give hair a natural shine.

Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds are a great snack to have instead of chips and fries. They are also a fantastic source of Vitamin E and are simple to toss into salads or smoothies.

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a delicious and popular snack that is also incredibly good for hair development. Minerals such as zinc, magnesium, calcium, iron and others can be found in abundance. Iron is good for hair and can help prevent thinning and breakage.

Chia seeds

They are high in fatty acids, protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals, all of which are very important for hair development. They also include iron and selenium, which have been shown to boost the texture, growth, and lustre of hair.