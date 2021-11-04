DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSFestivals & EventsReligion & FaithVideo

Odisha artist creates Goddess Kali Sand Art with 2000 diyas; Watch here

Nov 4, 2021, 02:47 pm IST

 

New Delhi: A Sand artist from Odisha, named Sudarsan Pattnaik,  created Goddess Kali at Puri beach using over 2,000 earthen diyas on the eve of Diwali.

 

Pattnaik made the sand art using 2,256 diyas, and posted that on his Twitter handle. ‘On the occasion of #Diwali My SandArt of Goddess Maa Kali with installation of 2256 diyas and a message of ” Have a #GreenDiwali, #SafeDiwali “, at Puri beach in Odisha. #HappyDiwali’, he penned the caption.

Mr Pattnaik also shared a video of the art on Twitter.

 

Tags
shortlink
Nov 4, 2021, 02:47 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button