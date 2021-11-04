Odisha artist creates Goddess Kali Sand Art with 2000 diyas; Watch here

New Delhi: A Sand artist from Odisha, named Sudarsan Pattnaik, created Goddess Kali at Puri beach using over 2,000 earthen diyas on the eve of Diwali.

Pattnaik made the sand art using 2,256 diyas, and posted that on his Twitter handle. ‘On the occasion of #Diwali My SandArt of Goddess Maa Kali with installation of 2256 diyas and a message of ” Have a #GreenDiwali, #SafeDiwali “, at Puri beach in Odisha. #HappyDiwali’, he penned the caption.

#HappyDiwali My SandArt of Goddess Maa Kali with installation of 2,256 diyas and a message of " Have a #GreenDiwali, #SafeDiwali ", at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/2AOi3chQGK — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) November 4, 2021

Mr Pattnaik also shared a video of the art on Twitter.