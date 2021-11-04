SwiftKey Keyboard Can Now Copy and Paste Between Android and Windows Devices

Microsoft is finally integrating cloud keyboard sync to the stable version of SwiftKey keyboard after months of testing it on the beta channel. With this feature, you can quickly sync your clipboard across Android and Windows to copy and paste.

Microsoft has recently begun rolling out cloud clipboard sync in the stable version of SwiftKey Keyboard for Android, as MSPoweruser reported. Even though it is a useful feature, Microsoft appears to have discreetly implemented it without making an official announcement.

The latest version of SwiftKey keyboard (version 7.9.0.5 or newer) for Android and Windows 10 October 2018 Update or newer on your PC is required to use the feature. It will also function on a brand-new Windows 11 PC or a PC that has recently been upgraded from Windows 10.

Within SwiftKey settings, Under Rich Input -> Clipboard you’ll find the option to enable cloud keyboard. You should have the most recent version of the SwiftKey app from the Play Store. Meanwhile, the option to activate clipboard sync in Windows can be found in the Settings app under System-> Clipboard.