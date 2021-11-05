You can be a millionaire if you have these old 1, 5 and 10 rupee notes: Know how

New Delhi: Some people are interested in collecting old coins and notes. Some people are ready to pay any amount for rare old coins and notes.

An old five-rupee note will fetch you around Rs 30,000. This note has a tractor image on it also 786 digits are written on it. This note published by the Reserve Bank of India is considered extremely unusual.

Also, a one rupee note signed by HM Patel, the RBI Governor in 1957 with a serial number of 123456 is priced at Rs 45,000. A ten rupee note with the image of Ashoka Pillar on it which was published in 1943 and signed by CD Deshmukh is priced at Rs 25,000.

Here’s how to sell these notes:

If you have such notes then you can sell it online on the platform Coinbazzar. For that you have to register yourself as a seller. Then upload the photo of the note and provide your mobile number and e-mail id.

You can also sell online on these sites

1. http://dir.indiamart.com/impact/old-coins.html

2. https://in.pinterest.com/080841052o/sell-old-coins/

3. http:www.indiancurrencies.com