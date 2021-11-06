Alexa can now move music between multiple Echo devices

Alexa can now transfer music between several Echo devices, thanks to Amazon. Alexa has been updated to allow users to transfer their favorite music tracks, radio shows, or podcast episodes between multiple Echo devices. You may also ask Alexa to pause a song on one Echo device and restart it on another with the new version. Echo speakers, Echo Buds headphones, and Echo Auto hands-free in-car system all can transport music, radio, and podcasts. Users may now watch TikTok videos on their Fire TV devices thanks to an upgrade to Alexa.

Users may easily transfer music between Echo devices by saying ‘Hey Alexa, pause’ on one device and then asking your virtual assistant to ‘Alexa, resume music here’ on the other. ‘Alexa, resume podcast here,’ for example ‘for controlling the playback of your podcast, or similar commands ‘Alexa, move my music to the kitchen,’ users can also say.’ This will let you transport your favourite music from your bedroom or living area to other locations, such as the kitchen.