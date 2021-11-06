Twitter Rolling out new search icon for iPhones

Twitter is rolling out a new feature for iOS users that allows them to browse through the tweets of a specific profile. Individual profile pages now include a new search button that allows users to search for tweets from a single account. This functionality was discovered in the most recent version of iOS. The site, which periodically tests new features before they go live, recently announced a new option for some users to have a sneak peek at these things before the rest of the world. Under the new Labs banner, the new premium Twitter Blue service will have early access to several new features.

This new search feature is only available to a few iOS users and is most likely to be in beta. According to the screenshots, the new button is adjacent to the three-dot menu in the top right corner. iOS users can search their tweets as well as the tweets of other accounts.

Users can search for their keywords on the search icon. When you press enter, you’ll see a screen that looks identical to the existing search capability, but the search phrase will be formatted as From: [Username] [Term].