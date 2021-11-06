World’s first Covid-19 cases in hyenas reported in Denver Zoo

A national veterinary lab announced on Friday that two hyenas at the Denver Zoo tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, marking the first confirmed cases among the hyenas worldwide.

According to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories, samples from a variety of animals at the zoo, including spotted hyenas, were tested after several lions at the facility became ill. The hyena samples came back presumptively positive at a Colorado State University lab, and the cases were confirmed by the national lab.

The virus was found in 11 lions and two tigers at the zoo, in addition to the two hyenas.

Hyenas are known for being tough, resilient animals that are resistant to anthrax, rabies and distemper, the zoo authorities stated, adding that they were otherwise healthy and expected to recover completely.

The hyenas, 22-year-old Ngozi and 23-year-old Kibo, are exhibiting mild symptoms such as slight lethargy, nasal discharge and the occasional cough, zoo officials said.

Other animals that tested positive in recent weeks have either recovered completely or are on their way to recovering completely.