Gulf country resumes issuance of all categories of expat visas

Kuwait City: Public Authority for Manpower in Kuwait announced the resumption of issuance of all types of visas to foreigners, including dependent, business, tourist, and work visas. The department of residency affairs, in all governorates, would receive applications for the visas.

Visas will be issued to people who are fully vaccinated with vaccines approved by Kuwait. Kuwait has approved Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Applicants must submit the vaccination certificate with a QR code to officials before the visas are issued. People vaccinated with other vaccines should get a third dose of one of the four approved vaccines and produce the certificate to officials to get a visa.

Children under 16 will be issued dependent or tourist visas based on conditions set by the department. Residents applying for dependent visas must draw a minimum monthly salary of 500 Kuwaiti Dinar. Dependent visas would only be issued to applicants’ spouses.

The department will issue dependent, or tourist visas to children of Kuwaiti women married to foreigners. Electronic visas will be issued to 53 countries’ citizens, and legal residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

Kuwait had suspended the issuance of all types of visas a year ago due to Covid-19 pandemic.