Kurup Movie: DQ’s Dingiri Dingale song is out!!!

Dulquer starrer Kurup movie is all set to release on November 12. The production team has now released a song titled ‘Dingiri Dingale’ sung by Dulquer from the movie. Sushin Shyam has composed the music for the film. Earlier, the team had released Neha Nair’s ‘Pakaliravukal’ song. The song is getting a great response.

Kurup will be released on November 12 with record screens. It will be released in over 400 theatres in Kerala alone. Kurup’s budget is Rs 35 crore based on the life of the infamous Sukumara Kurup. Written by Jithin K Jose, the film is scripted and narrated by Daniel Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind. The film is directed by Srinath Rajendran, who directed the second show.