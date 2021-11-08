Britain to visit Southeast Asia to strengthen economic and security ties

According to the office of the British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss will visit Malaysia on Sunday as part of a week-long trip to Southeast Asia aimed at boosting the economic and security ties with Asia.

Truss will also travel to Thailand and Indonesia, which were chosen for their ‘growing economic and diplomatic heft’ as the United Kingdom seeks to strengthen ties with nations and regions outside of Europe following Brexit.

Truss said in a statement that she wanted to position Britain where future growth was and thought about who would be the major partner of the United Kingdom in 2050 and beyond.

She added that Southeast Asia was expected to be the engine of the global economy, and that she wanted the United Kingdom to be a part of it by improving their economic and security ties with the region, to reflect its growing importance.

Truss will seek to strengthen ties with the region on infrastructure investment, the Foreign Ministry reported.

She will meet with the leaders and foreign ministers of Malaysia and Thailand, to discuss defence cooperation and trade, as well as deeper digital and tech investment and security collaboration.

Truss will also meet with her Indonesian counterpart to discuss foreign policy issues including Myanmar and Afghanistan, as well as strengthen ties in counterterrorism and cyber security with the country.