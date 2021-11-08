Expo 2020 Dubai: More than 3 million visits recorded in last month

Dubai: The organizers of Expo 2020 Dubai revealed that a total of 2,942,388 people visited the mega event in October. This includes 100,000 school children. The virtual visits to the event has crossed 14.8 million since October 1.

The mega event began on October 1 and it hosts more than 200 participants, including 191 countries and multinational organizations and educational institutions. There are more than 200 food and beverage outlets. 60 live events are performed each day at the Expo. Expo 2020 Dubai will end on March 31, 2022.