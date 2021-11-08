India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 108 crore 51 lakh

New Delhi: India’s overall Covid-19 vaccination crossed 108 crore 51 lakh. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updated this.

As per the data released by the ministry, there are 11,451 new Covid-19 cases along with 13,200 recoveries and 266 deaths. Thus, the overall infection tally climbed to 3,43,66,987. The total recoveries now stand at 3,37,63,104. The death toll is at 4,61,057.

The recovery rate has improved to 98.24% and this the highest since March 2020. The active cases declined to 1,42,826, the lowest in 262 days. The active cases comprises of 0.42% of the total cases now and this is the lowest since March 2020. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 31 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 134 consecutive days now.