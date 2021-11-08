Sameer Wankhede’s father files 1.25 crore defamation suit against Nawab Malik

Dhyandev Kachruji Wankhede, father of NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, has lodged a defamation case against Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik. The NCB officer’s father has filed a complaint with the Bombay High Court, alleging that the NCP leader’s recent utterances have defamed his family.

According to the data, Wankhede’s father has filed a Rs 1.25 crore compensation claim in the case. On Monday, the case will be heard.

The NCB detained Aryan Khan and at least 19 people in the drugs-on-cruise case on the intervening night of October 2-3 and Wankhede is facing a departmental vigilance probe after an independent witness accused an extortion attempt by individuals engaged in the investigation. Wankhede has previously said that he had not committed any misconduct.

Meanwhile, the NCB said on Friday that six cases, including the drugs-on-cruise case from the NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit, will henceforth be handled by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) made up of officers from NCB Headquarters in New Delhi’s Operations Branch. ‘No officer or officers have been REMOVED from their present roles and they will continue to assist the Operations Branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary. It is reiterated that the NCB functions across India as a single integrated agency’, it said.

Wankhede denied that he has been removed from the Aryan Khan inquiry and said that the agency’s decision is about collaboration between Mumbai and Delhi NCB units.

The withdrawal of the NCB officer from the case, however, is ‘only the beginning’, according to Malik. ‘Sameer Wankhede removed from 5 cases including the Aryan Khan case. There are 26 cases in all that needs to be probed. This is just the beginning… a lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it’, Malik said.