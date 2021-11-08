SC East Bengal announce 33-member squad for Indian Super League

Kolkata: Sporting Club East Bengal (SC East Bengal) announced their 33-member team for the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) football. Last year the team has settled in the 9th position out of 11. SC East Bengal had earlier signed Spanish coach Jose Manuel Diaz for this season.

The squad has balance and a mix of youth and experience. We have players who have been there in the league from its inception. The foreign players have also played at the highest level and we believe the overall depth of this squad is good’, said Jose Manuel Diaz

ISL will begin on November 19 in Goa. SC East Bengal will face Jamshedpur FC on November 21.

SC East Bengal Team:

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen

Defenders: Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh

Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh