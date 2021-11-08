Stock market: Sensex, Nifty gain for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher for second day in a row. The gains in the financial sector shares had supported the upward rally of the Indian equity indices.

BSE Sensex ended 478 points higher at 60,546. NSE Nifty surged 152 points to settle at 18,069. 11 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. Nifty Midcap 100 index advanced 1.2% per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 1%. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,818 shares ended higher and 1,539 closed lower.

The top gainers in the market were Titan, Indian Oil, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Grasim Industries, Bharat Petroleum, HDFC, NTPC and Adani Ports. The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Divi’s Labs, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, Hindalco, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki TCS and ICICI Bank.