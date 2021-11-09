Massive fire broke out in an oil factory in UAE extinguished

Ras Al Khaimah: The Civil Defence team in Ras Al Khaimah extinguished a massive fire that broke out in an oil factory in Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah. No casualties or injuries were reported in the fire.

Brigadier-General Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, director of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence, said that firefighters from four civil defence stations were dispatched to the site. Additional teams from Umm Al Quwain also assisted in the operation.

The total damage caused by the fire are yet to be ascertained. The site has been handed over to the authorities concerned for further investigations.