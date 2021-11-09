Massive protests against Covid-19 restrictions in New Zealand

Thousands of people gathered in New Zealand’s parliament on Tuesday to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and government lockdowns aimed at containing the pandemic, prompting the government to beef up security measures.

As mostly unmasked protesters marched through central Wellington and gathered outside parliament, all but two entrances to the parliament building, known as the Beehive, were closed in unprecedented security measures.

While the protest was peaceful, many people were seen holding signs and placards that read ‘Freedom’ and ‘Kiwis are not lab rats,’ as well as shouting slogans demanding that the government repeal compulsory vaccination and remove restrictions.

Placards supporting former US President Donald Trump as well as slamming the media as ‘fake’ and lying were also on display.

This year, New Zealand has struggled to contain a highly infectious outbreak of the Delta variant, forcing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to shift from an elimination strategy based on lockdowns to a strategy of living with the virus and increasing vaccinations.

Last month, Ardern announced that the teachers and workers in the health and disability sectors would be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, drawing criticism from those who advocate for more freedom and the elimination of mandatory vaccine requirements.

‘What we saw today was not representative of the vast majority of New Zealanders,’ Ardern told reporters inside parliament.

However, ahead of the Christmas holidays, the Prime Minister is facing increasing political pressure and public protests to ease pandemic measures.

She plans to fly to Auckland on Wednesday, when the city’s lockdown, which began nearly three months ago, is lifted. During her visit, she is expected to face more protests.

With fewer than 8,000 cases reported so far and 32 deaths, New Zealand continues to have one of the lowest count of COVID-19 cases in the world. On Tuesday, it reported 125 new cases, with a total double-dose vaccination rate of nearly 80 percent of its eligible population.