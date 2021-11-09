Rioting, violation of prohibitory orders: UP minister charged

Muzaffarnagar: A court in Muzaffarnagar framed charges against Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal in two cases, involving charges of the violation of prohibitory orders and rioting. The court has fixed November 23 as the next date of hearing and will examine the MPs and MLAs in the case.

Also read: Sidhu gets his way; Punjab Govt accepts resignation of AG Deol

The court of Special Judge Gopal Upadhyay framed charges under Sections 147, 188, 427 and 506 of the IPC against Aggarwal, who is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Uttar Pradesh government. According to District Government Counsel Rajiv Sharma and Additional Government Counsel Manoj Thakur, police had registered two cases for rioting and violation of prohibitory orders against Aggarwal in 2003 and 2017, respectively.