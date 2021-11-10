‘Vile act of terrorism,’ Pope condemns attack on Iraqi PM

On Tuesday, the Pope Francis condemned the drone attack on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-home Kadhimi’s by calling the attack a ‘vile act of terrorism.’

Three drones carrying explosives were launched at Al- Kadhimi’s home in Baghdad on Sunday, but he was unharmed. Few of his bodyguards were hurt.

The Vatican said it’s Secretary of State had sent a message to the Prime Minister on behalf of the Pope, who had visited Iraq in March

‘In condemning this vile act of terrorism, His Holiness expresses his hope that, with the blessing of the Most High God, the Iraqi people will be strengthened in wisdom and strength in their pursuit of peace through dialogue and fraternal solidarity.’ the message from the Pope said.

The drone attack was carried out by at least one Iran-backed militia as the pro-Iran groups were routed in elections that they claimed were rigged, a few weeks ago, the Iraqi security officials and militia sources in Baghdad reported.