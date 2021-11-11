10 including 4 women and 2 children killed in truck-autorickshaw collision

Guwahati: In a tragic incident, at least ten people, including four women and two children, were killed in a head-on collision between a cement-laden truck and an autorickshaw. The accident took place on the Assam-Tripura highway at Baithakhal on Thursday.

Nine autorickshaw passengers died on the spot, while one later succumbed to the injuries at a hospital. The truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle. The victims were returning from Chhath Puja celebrations in Assam’s Karimganj district.

The deceased were identified as Duja Bai Panika, Shalu Bai Panika, Gaurab Das Panika, Lalan Goswami, Sambhu Das Panika, Puja Gaur, Dev Gaur, Mangali Karmakar, Topu Karmakar and the autorickshaw driver Sonuri, all residents of Longai tea garden in Patharkandi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.