4 heart-melting moments from the Padma Awards Ceremony that you cannot miss out…

India’s highest civilian awards- Padma Awards were bestowed on 119 people on the list this year. Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, a ceremony to honour the awardees could not be organised in 2020. On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Padma Awards to the recipients at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

There are seven Padma Vibhushans, ten Padma Bhushans, and 102 Padma Shris on this year’s list. There are 29 women among the honorees, 16 posthumous awardees, and one transgender awardee.

Here are some of the unmissable moments from the Padma Awards ceremony.

1. President Ram Nath Kovind requested KY Venkatesh to step down the stairs so that they could both be on an equal footing.

2. Emotional scene to watch when a 98year old village school teacher from Odisha, Shri Nanda Prushty, who blessed the President of India as he came up to him to receive his award.

3. When Tulsi Gowda, also known as Encyclopaedia of Forests, received the Padma Award, it was a moment of absolute humility and simplicity.

4. A round of applause followed after Maata Manjamma Jogati offered traditional blessings to the President of India.