Civil aviation minister unveils digital platforms for online services

New Delhi: Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveiled a digital platform on Thursday, which would enable the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to provide all its services online. The government has shifted 298 services including pilot licencing, medical examination and connecting regional offices to headquarters to the e-GCA (e governance in DGCA) platform. While a majority of the services rendered by DGCA have been shifted, the remaining services will be moved in the next phase, Mr Scindia informed.

‘Through this transformation to e-GCA, we have achieved a number of objectives of becoming a single window online service platform, eliminating procedural inefficiencies and automating regulatory reporting’, he said.

Delighted to witness the @DGCAIndia embark on a new journey as eGCA, marking a paradigm shift in ease of doing business, governance & transparency in the civil aviation sector in India.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/s4rDEfBHNH — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) November 11, 2021

On pilot licensing through the e-GCA platform, Mr Scindia said that we have close to 17,860 CPLs (commercial pilot licenses) in India. ‘Add to that, there are almost 1,500 helicopter pilot licenses. There are close to another 10,000 PPLs (private pilot licenses). So you are looking at a universe of almost 30,000 pilots. The medical examination of pilots used to be a time consuming process earlier as it needed assessing medical records and physically issuing reports to them. This process under the new system, will now be completed within a few days’, he added.

