BJP faces another setback in Bengal as popular actress quits party

Kolkata: BJP faced another setback in West Bengal as popular Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee quit the party. The actress said that she is severing all ties with the BJP as the BJP lacks initiative and sincerity.

‘Severing all ties with the BJP, the party for which I fought the last state elections. The reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal’ tweeted Srabanti Chatterjee.

She had joined BJP just before the Assembly elections earlier this year. BJP gave her a ticket to contest elections from Behala Paschim assembly seat. She lost to senior Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee by 50,884 votes.

Srabanti Chatterjee joins the long list of celebrities and leaders who have quit BJP after the assembly election. Last week popular Bengali actor Joy Banerjee resigned from BJP. Joy Banerjee joined BJP in 2014 and unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha elections twice.