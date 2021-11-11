Chennai Cop carries unconscious man on her shoulder, takes him to hospital; Watch viral video

Chennai: Amidst heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the state, TP Chatram Police Station Inspector E Rajeshwari carried an unconscious man on her shoulders into an auto rickshaw so as he gets prompt medical attention, on Thursday. The video of this deed went viral on social media.

The incident happened on Thursday, while Rajeshwari was on her regular patrolling duty. Around 8:30 am, she came to know about a man lying in an unconscious state near Kilpauk cemetery. She rushed to the place, lifted and carried him to an auto. She also ensured that the man, identified as Udhayakumar (28), was given proper medical attention. The man is reportedly undergoing treatment at the KMC, and his condition is stable.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: TP Chatram Police Station's Inspector Rajeshwari carries an unconscious man, on her shoulders, to an autorickshaw in a bid to rush him to a nearby hospital. Chennai is facing waterlogging due to incessant rainfall here. (Video Source: Police staff) pic.twitter.com/zrMInTqH9f — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

Rajeswari has also gained appreciation in the past and is said to be a brave and proactive police officer known to handle sensitive cases of gender violence and for cracking down on the drug mafia with equal commitment and courage As many as 14 persons have lost their life in TN due to the unprecedented rain and flood, said Kumar Jayanth, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department on Thursday.

